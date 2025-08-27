Sept 5: Court Warns Al-Barnawi, Terror Suspects Against Absenteeism

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday warned the alleged leader of Boko Haram dissident splinter group, Ansaru Mohammed Usman, popularly called Khalid Al-Barnawi, and four other suspects against absenting themselves from court sessions.

Justice Emeka Nwite is sued the warning following the absence of Al-Barnawi, the first defendant in the case, and his lawyer in court. Justice Nwite also ordered the counsel and the defendants to show up at the next hearing date fixed for September 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Al-Barnawi is being prosecuted on terrorism related charges along with other suspected members of his group. Other co-defendants include Mohammed Bashir Saleh; Umar Mohammed Bello, aka Datti; Mohammed Salisu; and Yakubu Nuhu, aka Bello Maishayi.

They are among others, accused of being members of Ansaru terrorist group, also known as Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan.

The defendants are also alleged to have conspired among themselves to carry out acts of terrorism between 2011 and 2013 in Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe and other states in the northern part of the country.