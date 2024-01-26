Seplat, Zenith Bank, GTCO Lead Gains As Benchmark Index up 0.57%

The Nigerian equities market on Thursday sustained the bull run, as the NGX All-Share index closed 0.57 per cent stronger to settle at 102,149.93 points. Buy interests in SE- PLAT (+10.00%), ZE- NITHBANK (+1.42%) and GTCO (+2.46%) drove the market positive performance, out- weighing sell-off in TRANSCOHOT (-1.20%), FBNH (-1.17%) and NB (-1.25%). Consequently, the market is on track for another week of gain.

The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 36.61 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N316.75 billion to close at N55.90 trillion. The total volume increased by 3.2 per cent to 504.19 million units, valued at N10.30 billion, and exchanged in 12,235 deals. UBA was the most traded stock by volume and value at 74.88 million units and N2.25 billion, respectively.

On sectors, the Oil & Gas (+4.9%), Insurance (+2.0%), Banking (+1.4%), and Consumer Goods (+0.1%) indices advanced, while the Industrial Goods (-0.1%) index declined. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 32 tickers gained relative to 27 losers. U N I V I N S U R E (+10.0%) and SEPLAT (+10.0%) recorded the most significant gains of the day, while IKEJAHOTEL (-9.9%) and HONYFLOUR (-9.7%) topped the losers’ list.