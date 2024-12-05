Seplat, WAPCO Propel Market To Fresh High

Share

The domestic equities market roared back to life, with the benchmark index climbing 0.5 per cent to close at 98,174.99 points, buoyed by impressive performances from SEPLAT (+7.6%), WAPCO (+7.6%), GTCO (+0.29%), and ACCESSCORP (+2.08%), which outweighed declines in ZENITHBANK (-0.56%), FBNH (-1.70%), and OANDO (-3.08%).

WAPCO sale has fueled strong rally since Monday after the cement company announced proposed majority stake acquisition by Huaxin Cement.

Wednesday’s strong resurgence added N286.38 billion in capitalization, closing at N59.51 trillion, lifting Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns to +0.7 per cent and +31.3 per cent, respectively, underscoring robust investor sentiment.

Despite the rally, overall market activity softened, as trade volumes fell 55.8 per cent to 511.31 million shares, valued at N19.74 billion across 9,266 deals.

TANTALIZER topped the volume charts, ex – changing 88.33 million units, while SEPLAT dominated by value with N8.03 billion in transactions.

Sectoral performance revealed a mixed picture: the Oil & Gas (+3.2%), Insurance (+1.6%), and Industrial Goods (+0.8%) indices advanced, while Consumer Goods (-0.2%) and Banking (-0.1%) saw mild declines.

Market breadth remained firmly in positive territory, with 40 gainers outpacing 21 losers for a 1.9-to-1 ratio. GOLDBREW and THOMASWY both surged 9.8 per cent, leading the gainers’ list, while SUNUASSUR and LEARNAFRI – CA suffered steep declines of 9.9 per cent each.

