Seplat, Transcorp Power Ignite N1.18trn Market Rally In Energy-Driven Surge

A wave of bullish sentiment swept across the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Wednesday, catalyzed by an electrifying rebound in Seplat Energy and Transcorp Power shares, culminating in a staggering N1.18 trillion boost in market capitalization— the most substantial single-day gain since January 2025.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) soared by 1.63 per cent to close at 116,786.87 points, marking its steepest daily ascent in nearly six months.

The resurgent rally, bolstered by a lifting of Thomas Wyatt’s trading suspension and robust performances in banking and energy stocks, signals renewed investor appetite for equities amid tentative macroeconomic optimism.

Seplat Energy Plc, the indigenous energy bellwether, led the charge with an impressive 9.78 per cent appreciation in its share price, rebounding from a protracted bearish spell.

The stock surged by N485.60, climbing from N4,964.40 to N5,450.00 per share—its most significant single-session gain in 2025. Investor interest in Seplat was palpable, with N1.96 billion worth of the company’s shares exchanged.

Equally electrifying was Transcorp Power Plc, which continued its upward trajectory, gaining 8.22 per cent or N24.30 to close at N320.00, up from N295.70.

The power firm attracted transactions worth N2.06 billion, consolidating its status as one of the market’s most actively sought-after energy plays.

The bullish fervor extended to the banking sector, where Tier-1 institutions—Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Access Holdings—registered strong gains that further underpinned the day’s market breadth.

Zenith Bank saw a 5.32 per cent rise in its share price, gaining N2.45 to close at N48.50, while UBA appreciated by 5.59 per cent or N1.80 to end trading at N34.00 per share.

Access Holdings added 4.49 per cent, up by N0.90 to N20.95 per share. These three banks accounted for a significant chunk of market turnover, with investors staking N7.21 billion in Zenith Bank, N1.46 billion in UBA, and a hefty N11.01 billion in Access.

Collectively, the banking and energy sectors served as dual propellers of the day’s bullish performance, with the NGX Banking Index posting a 3.25 per cent gain, while the NGX Oil & Gas Index soared by 7.49 per cent.

While value traded climbed to N26.01 billion— a strong 18.18 per cent up – tick—the number of deals and overall share volume saw moderate declines.

A total of 640.08 million shares exchanged hands across 19,727 deals, representing 11.32 per cent and 10.74 per cent drops respectively in volume and deal count from the previous session.

The lower activity levels suggest a selective buying pattern, focused on high-value, fundamentally sound stocks. Zenith Bank topped the activity chart with 150 million shares traded, followed by Access Holdings (48.6 million), UBA (43 million), and Nigerian Breweries (37.7 million).

Despite the volume deceleration, the aggregate investor sentiment tilted strongly positive, with 38 gainers outpacing 30 decliners.

Sectoral performance painted a picture of wide – spread resilience. The NGX Oil & Gas Index surged by 7.49%—its strongest one-day performance.

