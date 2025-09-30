Seplat To Invest $3 Billion In Nigeria

Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown, has said that the company plans to invest between $2.5 billion and $3 billion in Nigeria over the next five years, as the indigenous energy company consolidates its position following the completion of its landmark acquisition of ExxonMobil’s shallow-water assets.

According to a statement, Brown spoke during the company’s Capital Markets Day presentation. He described the transaction, which transferred Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) to Seplat, as “truly transformational,” positioning the company as a leading force in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He said: “The acquisition of MPNU has made Seplat a larger, stronger and more diversified company,” Brown said during the company’s Capital Markets Day presentation on September 18, 2025. “Under its 2026–2030 roadmap, Seplat has committed to deploying up to $3 billion in capital expenditure, largely directed at unlocking value from the ExxonMobil assets and driving production growth.

The company expects to grow its working-interest production from about 134,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in mid-2025 to over 200,000 boepd by 2030. “About 70 percent of the planned capital spending will go into oil monetisation projects, including drilling new wells and expanding offshore infrastructure.