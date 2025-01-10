SEPLAT Supports Funds To Reward Athletes

Share

SEPLAT Energies, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil companies, has contributed N2million to the Sports Performance Reward Fund (SPRF).

This fund was established by prominent Nigerians to raise money to reward generations of Nigeria’s talented youth who excel in international competitions such as the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, the AllAfrica Games, and selected major world championships.

A team of SEPLAT officials recently hosted representatives from the SPRF, where they expressed their commitment to support what they described as “a commendable initiative that will encourage Nigerian youth to take sports seriously as a pathway to recognition and success.”

The SPRF, led by Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida, the former Deputy Managing Director of Total Energies Nigeria, plans to reward Olympic gold medallists with N10million, silver medalists with 7.5 million Naira, and Bronze medallists with N5million.

Commonwealth Gold medalists will receive N5million Naira, silver medallists will get 3 million.

