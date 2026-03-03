Seplat Pledges Commitment To Boost Education In Host Communities

The Seplat Energy Joint Venture with NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting education in its host communities in Edo and Delta states.

This comes as the joint venture graduated 623 teachers and education inspectors at the 2026 edition of the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), held in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Director of External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, urged the teachers to carry their renewed skills and confidence into their classrooms. She maintained that the “Teach, Inspire and Transform” theme is not merely a slogan, but a responsibility.

Also speaking, Mr. Oluwaseyi Orimoloye, who represented NEPL’s Managing Director, Nicolas Foucart, described STEP as “a partnership delivering meaningful social impact,” adding that the programme equips teachers with critical thinking abilities, leadership skills, and technology-enabled learning tools.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Engr. Emmanuel Okoebor, affirmed that the programme aligns with the state’s education agenda.

The Honourable Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad, represented by Mrs. Caroline Ikem, emphasised the Federal Government’s focus on teacher quality and urged the graduates to “share what you have learnt, because the future of the nation depends on it.”

The British Council Country Director, Donna McGowan, represented by Chikodi Onyemerela, highlighted the importance of continuous professional development and called for greater emphasis on digital skills and modern pedagogy.

Delta State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr. Kingsley Ashibogwu, and Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, also commended the JV partners and encouraged teachers to cascade their knowledge within their respective schools.

The highlight of the event was the Teacher Innovation Contest, which featured market-ready ideas developed during the STEP programme. Winners included Stephen Egbeburu with the Eco “Fueless” Generator; Matthew Nwokoye with Learning Solutions; and Faith Igbayo with Live FaceFoods.

Launched in 2020, the STEP initiative has now trained 1,957 educators, combining STEAM-focused pedagogy, digital literacy, leadership development, and mentorship to improve instructional quality across host communities.