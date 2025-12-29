Seplat Picks Directors

The Board of Seplat Energy has appointed Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed and Larry Ephraim Ettah as independent non-executive directors with effect from January 1, 2026.

A statement by the company explained that the appointments followed the resignation of Bello Rabiu and Babs Omotowa from the board in April 2025. Mohammed is a seasoned energy executive with over 37 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, specialising in natural gas development, commercialisation, and infrastructure.

He served as group executive director/chief operating officer, gas & power directorate at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), where he provided strategic leadership for major gas projects and policy frameworks, including the Gas Masterplan, Gas Network Code, and contributions to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He played a pivotal role in conceptualising and delivering critical gas infrastructure projects such as the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline Expansion, Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, and Nigeria LNG Train 7. His leadership extended to international engagements, representing Nigeria at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and the West African Gas Pipeline Authority.

Mohammed previously held top executive positions as managing director of Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, managing director of Nigerian Gas Company, and chaired boards of several strategic entities, including West African Gas Pipeline Company, Nigeria LNG subsidiaries, and NNPC Retail.

He is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) and the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (FNSCHE), and a registered engineer with COREN. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) in chemical engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Ettah is a highly respected Nigerian business leader with nearly four decades of corporate experience. He spent 30 years at UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN), rising from management trainee in 1988 to group managing director/CEO, a role he held from 2007 to 2018.

As CEO, he reshaped UACN’s portfolio through strategic partnerships with global firms such as Tiger Brands, Imperial Logistics, and Famous Brands.