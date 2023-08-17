Seplat: NIMASA Dispatches Rescue Team To Investigate Capsised Vessel

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has dis- patched a team comprising of search and rescue and marine accident investigation officers to the scene of the incident involving Majestic Rig belonging to Depthwize Nigeria Limited, which capsised at Ovhor in Warri, Delta State.

It said that the ill-fated rig, a Panama-flagged vessel, had been operating on Nigerian waters since 2016 without requisite approval from the agency.

In addition, the agency’s Assistant Director Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said in a statement that initial findings confirmed The ABS Classed in- land Water Drilling 232 feet-long Barge, with a rated drilling depth of 30,000 feet, collapsed where it was being towed from N04, 30:34 / E00543:57 enroute Ovhor 21 that belongs to SEPLAT Oil field in Delta State.

NIMASA has initiated contact with the Clean Nigerian Associate, a conglomerate of all international oil companies responsible for the cleaning of Tier 2 oil spill, to establish the level of spillage at the scene of the incident. He said that NIMASA was in communication with officials of SEPLAT Energy Limited chatterers of the ill-fated Rig who are expected to officially report the incidence within 24 hours in line with the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007.