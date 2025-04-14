Seplat Named Fastest Growing Nigerian Independent Energy Company

Share

Seplat Energy Plc has been named the Fastest Growing Nigerian Independent Energy Company for the 2024 business year by Energy Times Newspaper.

This was announced in a statement on Monday by Seplat’s Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Chioma Afe, and Manager of Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara.

The announcement was made during the prestigious Energy Times Awards held over the weekend in Lagos.

Energy Times is a leading weekly newspaper based in Lagos, Nigeria, with a focus on oil, gas, power, maritime, and renewable energy sectors.

According to the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Energy Times, Kayode Ekundayo, the award was based on Seplat Energy’s successful acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) from ExxonMobil Corporation.

The newly acquired entity has since been renamed Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU).

Ekundayo stated that the acquisition, widely described as transformative, is expected to more than double Seplat’s current production capacity.

He noted that this achievement has reaffirmed Seplat Energy’s position as a leader in the Nigerian indigenous independent energy space, with remarkable growth in both business and assets.

With the completion of the acquisition, Seplat now holds equity in eleven oil blocks across onshore and shallow water locations in Nigeria.

It also operates forty-eight producing oil and gas fields, manages five gas processing facilities, and controls three export terminals.

The acquisition adds to Seplat’s portfolio a 40 percent operated interest in OMLs 67, 68, 70, and 104; a 40 percent operated interest in the Qua Iboe Export Terminal and the Yoho FSO; and a 51 percent operated interest in the Bonny River Terminal NGL recovery plant.

It also includes a 9.6 percent participating interest in the Aneman-Kpono field. Additionally, about 1,000 staff and 500 contractors have transitioned into the Seplat Group.

According to the statement, this expansion places Seplat among the fastest growing energy companies globally.

Seplat Energy was represented at the award ceremony by the General Manager, Partner Relations, Grace Amadi, and the Manager, Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara.

Commenting on the award, Amadi commended Energy Times for recognizing Seplat’s sustained growth and accomplishments.

She said the recent acquisition has strategically positioned the company for long-term growth and profitability while contributing significantly to Nigeria’s energy development.

The event was attended by stakeholders from across the energy industry, including representatives from oil and gas, renewables, power companies, service firms, banks, regulatory agencies, national oil companies, academia, and the media.

