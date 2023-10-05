Seplat JV STEP: Empowering Teachers, Nurturing Innovators

The concept

In an era of unprecedented technological advancements, the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in education cannot be overstated. This paradigm shift demands a dynamic approach to learning that goes beyond traditional classrooms, to equipping students with the modern innovative skills and mindset necessary to thrive in an ever- evolving world.

In this pursuit of excellence, Seplat Energy Plc, through its Joint Venture (JV) Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) initiative with the NNPC E&P Limited, has emerged as an inspiration to many, championing innovation and entrepreneurship in education across Nigeria. The Seplat JV STEP initiative was conceived as a response to the critical need for a holistic transformation of the education sector.

Launched in 2020, the programme was envisioned as a collaborative effort between Seplat Energy Plc and the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), with a clear mission to train secondary school teachers on skills, innova- tions, and technologies for the deployment of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) to deliver tutelage better to students. Since its inception, STEP has greatly benefited the educational landscape in Seplat Energy’s host communities.

This year’s programme, which began on September 19, 2023, focused on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among teachers, students, and clearly the academic ecosystem. Three pillars of transformation were mapped out to catalyze the desired change. First, teachers were provided with workshops and pro- fessional development programme to enhance their skills and knowledge. This empowers them not only to impart academic knowledge but also to teach essential life skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

Basis

Second, to ensure that students are receiving a relevant and for- ward-thinking education, the STEP initiative organisers worked closely with educational experts to update and innovate curricula across various subjects. The emphasis was on practical, hands-on learning experiences that encourage creativity and entrepreneurship. Lastly, the most groundbreaking aspect of the STEP initiative is the nurturing of entrepreneurship and creative talents among selected teachers.

These teachers will serve as mentors, providing students with opportunities to explore their creative potential and develop innovative solutions to real-world problems. Equipped with cutting- edge technology and mentorship programmes, teachers who tap into their creative minds and showcase their innovative ideas have already produced a range of impressive projects that could potentially lead to successful startups.

The impact of the STEP initiative on teachers has been nothing short of transformative. Many of the teachers promised to replicate what they have learned and use their new knowledge to positively influence their students for a brighter future in Nigeria. Others will likely be venturing into entrepreneurship, using the skills and mindset instilled by the programme to start their own ventures.

Benefits

One success story is that of Atsenuwa Beauty, a STEP beneficiary who expressed gratitude for the Seplat CSR initiative. She praises it for “enlightening and empowering all 350 teachers to explore new and innovative ways of shaping destinies.” Similarly, Precious Awarita, another recipient of the STEP program, stated, “all they learned; the methods, and techniques. We will use it to improve our style of teaching.”

Seplat’s STEP initiative is a testament to education’s power to shape not just minds, but the future itself. As the STEP initiative continues to make strides in reshaping education in Nigeria, the focus now turns to sustaining and expanding the impact. This includes plans to scale up the programme to train more teachers in the succeeding years, as well as exploring new avenues for collaboration with educational institutions and stakeholders.

Essence of the programme

Chioma Afe, the Director of External Affairs & Sustainability at Seplat Energy Plc, articulated the company’s profound commitment to revolutionizing education. “We want to reorient our teachers. From when I was in school, till I became a mother, education’s focus has been on STEM. So, I asked, what about creativity which our children are leaning more to now? I was glad when I got here and learned that STEAM was the focus which allows and stimulate arts.

Even if we are still teaching students science, they are going to experiment it and tap into the environment which is the key thing from this initiative.” She expounded upon Seplat Energy’s mission to elevate educators beyond conventional methodologies. Through STEP, the Seplat Energy JV extends a comprehensive training regimen designed to augment the efficacy and personal development of teachers.

Central to STEP’s curriculum is the cultivation of self-awareness and leadership acumen, instilling in teachers a profound sense of confidence and the ability to mentor effectively. Furthermore, Seplat Energy places a premium on the nurturing of artistic expression and creativity within the realm of arts education. This holistic approach not only enriches the lives of students but also contributes to the vibrant tapestry of communities in Edo and Delta states.

What sets Seplat Energy apart is their all-encompassing approach to education and their unwavering commitment to collaborative efforts with state ministries and esteemed partners such as NEPL. The beneficiaries of Seplat Energy initiatives bear testament to the transformative impact, which transcends the mere transfer of knowledge, infusing purpose and empowerment into both teachers and students.

Dedication

Seplat Energy Plc’s dedication to education and the upliftment of communities is exemplified by their comprehensive five-fold approach encompassing health, education, youth empowerment, access to energy, and safe motherhood. Chioma Afe, at the helm of Seplat Energy’s sustainability endeavors, underscores the necessity for a nuanced comprehension of community challenges.

Their emphasis on education extends beyond conventional training, providing a platform for the empowerment of teachers and students, equipping them for success in an ever-evolving world. Seplat’s investments in educational infrastructure create nurturing environments conducive to learning, fostering curiosity and igniting a passion for knowledge acquisition.

The testimonies of two beneficiaries, Atsenuwa Beauty and Awarita Precious, among other beneficiaries, stand as a strong acknowledgment of the transformative potential of the Se- plat’s programme, recognizing the indispensable role of education in shaping destinies. Beyond education, Seplat Energy dedication extends to health, youth empowerment, access to energy, and safe motherhood.

These initiatives exemplify the company’s holistic approach to community development, acknowledging the multifaceted challenges that lie ahead. Through its unwavering commitment, Seplat Energy sets an inspirational precedent for corporate social responsibility, illuminating pathways to a brighter future for host communities.

Commitment

The unwavering commitment of Seplat Energy Plc to education and community development has garnered widespread acclaim from governmental bodies and industry leaders alike. For four successive years, the company has partnered with the Ministries of Education in Edo and Delta states, empowering over 300 teachers annually.

This laudable initiative has received accolades from the highest echelons of governance and industry expertise, including the NNPC E&P Management and the Governments of Edo and Delta States. Their recognition serves as a resounding affirmation of Seplat’s monumental contributions to advancing education in the region.

The fourth edition of the Seplat JV STEP workshop, held in the vibrant city of Benin, saw the convergence of over 350 educators, standing as a living testament to Seplat’s unwavering commitment to inspiring and empowering teachers. Owunari Levi, an esteemed advisor at NNPC E&P, hailed the programme as a pivotal pillar of the organization’s Corporate Social Responsibility endeavors, highlighting its far-reaching impact, which extends well beyond education and into the realm of community development.

The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, expressed appreciation to Seplat Energy and its partners for their unyielding dedication to education. Oviawe emphasized that Seplat Energy’s impact extended far beyond the impressive Seplat Teachers’ Empowerment Programme. She highlighted their extraordinary commitment to the development and enhancement of schools across the states, noting, “Seplat’s involvement is not merely a programme; it is a transformative force that is shaping the educational landscape in our region.”

Delta govt’s role

Delta State’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, articulated the profound impact of Seplat’s sustained commitment to education. Over the years, Seplat has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility in the education sector of both Edo and Delta states.

Through their initiatives, Seplat has catalyzed projects that have significantly enhanced and sustained the quality of education in these regions. The profound impact of Seplat’s programme resonates in the heartfelt testimonies of the teachers themselves, who commend the company for the positive transformation it has sparked within their noble profession.

Through carefully designed capacity-building initiatives, Seplat Energy has elevated the educational landscape, arming teachers with the requisite tools to mold the minds and futures of the young and forthcoming generation. The five-month follow-up phase ensures continuous growth, applying newfound knowledge in the classroom, and armed with advanced tools, teachers are poised to effect positive change in their classrooms and communities.

Harmonised partnership

The harmonious collaboration between Seplat and the Ministries of Education in Edo and Delta states stands as a shining exemplar of effective public-private partnership. This symbiotic relationship vividly demonstrates the boundless potential that can be realized when governmental bodies and industry leaders unite with a shared vision of educational excellence.

We can also expect the ripple effect of the Seplat JV STEP initiative to extend far beyond the confines of schools of this year’s selected teachers. By demonstrating the potential for transformative change in education, the programme is exemplary for similar initiatives by other corporate entities and government agencies. The collaborative approach fostered by STEP serves as a model for how public-private partnerships can drive meaningful progress in the education sector.

The Seplat JV STEP initiative stands as evidence of the power of visionary thinking and collaborative action in transforming education and shaping young minds. By nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship, this programme not only shapes the minds and future of both teachers and students but also drives the overall advancement of Nigeria. As the initiative progresses, one can only anticipate the remarkable achievements these trained innovators will attain, equipped with the skills and mindset to nurture youngsters in a constantly evolving world.