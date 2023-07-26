Seplat JV Eye Can See Initiative: Bringing hope to communities through health interventions

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has become a crucial aspect of business operations, requiring companies to consider their impact on the society and the environment. While the focus of CSR initiatives varies across industries, organisations like Seplat Energy and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Exploration & Production Limited have chosen, among other initiatives, to focus on eye care, knowing how critical this organ is to human existence and the benefits of such interventions to beneficiaries in their host communities. Eye health challenges in host communities Eye health issues faced by host communities could have profound impacts on the overall well-being and productivity of individuals within those communities. These issues can be particularly challenging in the context of displacement, limited resources, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure. For organisations, their CSR policies play a crucial role in addressing these challenges and adding value to the lives of people, which in this case is in the area of eye health. Access to quality eye care services is crucial for the well-being and productivity of individuals. Unfortunately, in many regions where oil and gas companies operate, such services are limited or non-existent. Eye care CSR initiatives can bridge this gap through investments in infrastructure, provision of equipment and supplies, and supporting eye care professionals in host communities.

Health education and awareness

Health education and awareness programmes play a vital role in preventing eye diseases and promoting good eye health. Energy companies utilise their resources to support such programmes in host communities, educating individuals about eye health and the need to maintain sustainable usage of the eyes. By increasing awareness, these initiatives can contribute to the early detection and treatment of eye diseases. Eye care CSR initiatives have a significant socioeconomic impact on host communities. By improving eye health, individuals can actively participate in economic activities, education, and social engagements, leading to enhanced productivity and overall well-being. There are numerous potential socioeconomic benefits resulting from improved eye care, and the role of corporate bodies in driving these outcomes cannot be overemphasised. Implementing eye care CSR initiatives demonstrates a commitment to the wellbeing of employees, host communities, and other stakeholders. This fosters positive relationships, enhances the company’s reputation, and strengthens the social license to operate. Engaging stakeholders through transparent and sustainable eye care initiatives can create long-lasting positive impacts.

Eye programme

The ‘Eye Can See’ programme, initiated by Seplat Energy Plc. in partnership with NNPC E&P Limited, is a notable example of a much sought-after eye care intervention in Edo and Delta states. The primary objective of the ‘Eye Can See’ programme is to provide quality healthcare to host communities and reduce cases of permanent vision loss. Through a multi-faceted approach, the programme aims to deliver eye surgeries, distribute free optical treatments and reading glasses, screen patients for underlying health conditions, and provide health education to participants. By targeting all age groups and genders, the programme ensures inclusivity and addresses the specific needs of diverse communities. The success of these intervention programmes often rely on effective implementation strategies and strategic partnerships. Seplat Energy Plc. collaborates with reputable medical practitioners, like the Family Health Outreach Association and the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, to deliver high-quality eye care services. Additionally, their partnership with NNPC E&P Limited showcases the importance of collaboration between the private sector and government entities to achieve sustainable impact.

Since its inception in 2012, the ‘Eye Can See’ programme has made significant impacts on the communities in Edo and Delta states. Over the course of 12 years, the initiative has screened over 96,000 patients, provided reading glasses to more than 45,000 individuals, Long-term sustainability To ensure the long-term sustainability of these initiatives, continuous evaluation and adaptation are essential. Seplat Energy demonstrates its commitment to the ‘Eye Can See’ programme by setting ambitious goals for future interventions, including serving 90 communities through 13 centres this year. The success of Seplat Energy’s ‘Eye Can See’ initiative provides valuable insights for other organisations considering healthcare initiatives. Key lessons include the significance of community engagement, collaboration with local partners, customisation of programmes to address specific healthcare needs, and leveraging technology for improved outcomes.

By adopting these best practices, companies can maximise the impact of their healthcare CSR programmes. The Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Chioma Afe, in her remarks at the launch of the 2023 edition of the initiative at the Oba Of Benin’s Palace, said the Seplat/ NNPC E&P ‘Eye Can See’ CSR programme aligns with the pursuit of good health and wellbeing which is what the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which demonstrates Seplat Energy’s commitment to global best practices. Afe explained that: “Since the inception of the programme in 2012, the lives of many in our host communities and other areas have been richly impacted. A total of 96,411 patients have been screened; 45,074 reading glasses have been dispensed; and 4,218 surgeries performed. And the 2023 edition, which was flagged off at the Oba’s Palace Benin, will further boost these numbers. About 90 communities will be served using 13 centres across Edo and Delta states.

“With this, we are able to impact communities and families. People that were hitherto blind can see now; and they can go out and do work to earn a living. This is one of the indirect impacts of the programme.” Also commenting, the Director, New Energy, Seplat Energy, Effiong Okon, expressed gratitude to NNPC E&P Limited and other stakeholders involved in making the initiative a success. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Oba of Benin Palace, the government of Edo and Delta states, and NNPC E&P Limited for their unwavering support. Their collaboration has been instrumental in ensuring the success of the ‘Eye Can See’ Initiative over the years,” Okon said.

Whilst delivering his goodwill message, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, represented by Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin Kingdom, thanked Seplat Energy and partners for the delivery of the programme, which he noted had been consistent over the years. “We thank Seplat Energy and its partners for the constant featuring of this Eye Can See programme, which has tremendously helped my people. We can only urge you to continue in this light,” the Oba said. In his message, the Managing Director, NNPC E&P Limited, Ali Zarah represented by the Deputy Manager Corporate Communications, Ajakaye Emily Ladi, expressed gratitude for the support received from the host communities and extended its appreciation to Seplat Energy for the partnership in implementing the ‘Eye Can See programme for 12 years. He said the collaboration between the two entities is aimed at enhancing eye care and visual aid services, including surgical treatments for various eye challenges within the operational communities.

Mrs. Maria Aigbedo and Mr. William Osamuwenze, who were beneficiaries of the programme, expressed their gratitude to Seplat Energy for the opportunity to receive treatment and regain their vision. They lauded the company’s efforts in improving their lives and commended the “Eye Can See Initiative” for its remarkable impact. Seplat Energy continues to demonstrate its dedication to CSR by leveraging its resources and expertise to positively impact the lives of community members. The company looks forward to sustaining and expanding the ‘Eye Can See’ Initiative in the coming years; with a focus on utilising cutting-edge technology to further enhance eye care and treatment services.