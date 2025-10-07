Seplat Has Recorded Unprecedented Growth–CEO

Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown, said the company had recorded unprecedented growth since it was founded by acquiring divested assets. He added that it had unlocked value from the assets and improved efficiency and safety performance of the assets, whilst driving the entire growth process with a world-class and resilient people (workforce).

He spoke at the 2025 Africa Energy Week (AEW) Conference & Exhibition in Cape Town, South Africa, according to a statement on Thursday by Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat, Chioma Afe, and Manager, Corporate Communications, Seplat, Stanley Opara.

Brown, who spoke during a Fireside Chat titled “Assets Acquisition Success Strategies: Seplat Energy,” said the company had successfully integrated major acquisitions in the last decade, each time improving efficiency and safety performance, while at the same time reducing routine emissions.

Speaking on its most recent acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited assets, he said the goal had been to move quickly to re-engage wells and facilities – resulting in the delivery of immediate results; investing early in integrity and reliability – thus reducing downtime while setting a foundation for future growth; and integrating not isn’t just systems, but people.