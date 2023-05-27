Seplat Has Converted Our Farmland To Dumpsite, Family Cries Out

The family of Chief Michael Ezekwe of Umu- oboke village in Obile, Ohaji-Egbema Council Area of Imo State has raised the alarm over the activities of Seplat Energy PLC, which the family says has reduced their only remaining farmland to a dumpsite for the company’s hazardous wastes.

The family maintains that without consultation or notification, Seplat invaded their farmland and polluted the ecosystem with evidently toxic substances, forcing the family to suspend all farming activities on the land until the level of toxicity is ascertained. Meanwhile, Seplats Energy PLC has denied knowledge of this development, it however, noted that an internal task force has been set up to investigate the claims of the family.

A brief statement from the company, signed by the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Chioma Afe, reads in part; “The incident reported is currently being investigated and a task force initiated internally on this matter. Seplat Energy takes seriously any report of damage or negative impact to the environment and/or safety of our host communities and we will report on findings of the investigation into this report and also continue to try to formally reach out to the lawyers of the aggrieved parties.”

Narrating their ordeal, Chris Ezekwe, the eldest member of the family, told our correspondent that on March 26, a kinsman called him to inform him that some persons working for Seplat were seen depositing industrial wastes, believed to be hazardous, on their farmland.

He said: “I was shocked by the action of the oil company and I wondered how a company of that standing will just resolve on its own to commit such a crime without consulting or getting the consent of landowners, knowing the attendant health, social, economic and environmental implications on both the land and the environment.

‘‘We reliably gathered that this inhuman activity has been going on for more than one month and it is estimated that they may have deposited more than 100 trucks of the lethal waste into a burrow pit in the land. A physical examination of the land shows clearly the level of environmental damage already inflicted on the land and its entire ecosystem.”

Ezekwe further lamented that, “It is highly regrettable that till this moment, the company has not bothered to approach the family who are the landowners to at least caution us on the dangers posed by the deadly waste materials they dumped on our land.”