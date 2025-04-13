Seplat Energy’s Sustainability Commitments Targeted Beyond Today – COO

Share

Seplat Energy Plc has reiterated its commitment to energy sustainability, emphasizing its impact on people, the environment, and corporate governance.

In a statement on Sunday signed by the Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Chioma Afe, and the Manager of Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara, the company noted that its focus remains long-term, with dividends expected to extend beyond immediate returns.

The Chief Operating Officer of Seplat Energy, Samson Ezugworie, restated this position during a panel session titled “Driving Energy Sustainability Through Technology, Policy, and Supply Chain Excellence” at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council 2025 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) held in Abuja.

Ezugworie described business sustainability as a vision-driven approach aimed at building a future that may not yield immediate personal benefit.

He likened the concept of sustainability to the endurance of the human race, referencing the persistent challenge of energy poverty in Nigeria which, he said, has stifled the country’s potential.

Highlighting Seplat’s efforts in tackling energy poverty, Ezugworie disclosed that the company has installed over 850 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas infrastructure within Nigeria, excluding capacity from the recently acquired Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) assets.

He added that with the acquisition of the MPNU assets, the company is now positioned to explore and exploit new growth opportunities and intends to harness the vast gas reserves from the assets to further power Nigeria.

He explained that the forum’s theme centered on sustainability, technology, policy, and supply chain excellence ultimately revolves around people and the need to build the right capacities for national development.

According to him, earlier this month, 50 young graduates resumed employment at Seplat Energy and are currently undergoing various trainings.

He described this as a key part of the company’s sustainability strategy, ensuring a robust talent pipeline for the future.

Speaking on technological advancements, Ezugworie noted that Seplat’s initiatives in Nigeria’s gas sector have been transformational.

The company, he said, has executed its End of Routine Flaring (EORF) roadmap, investing in production facilities to minimize Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy efficiency.

He revealed that the first module of Seplat’s Sapele Integrated Gas Plant (SIGP) has commenced operations and, once fully operational in 2025, it is expected to significantly reduce the Group’s Scope 1 emissions.

He also mentioned other key flare-out projects currently underway, including the Western Asset Flares Out (installation of vapour recovery unit compressors), the Sapele LPG Storage & Offloading Facility, the Oben LPG Project, and the Ohaji Flares Out Project.

According to him, the company is on track to end routine gas flaring across its onshore assets by the second half of 2025.

Ezugworie further highlighted Seplat Energy’s strong commitment to Corporate Social Investment (CSI), particularly in health, education, and access to energy.

He noted that in 2024 alone, 352 teachers were empowered through the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), while 6,373 students participated in the Pearls Quiz.

In addition, four Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) labs were equipped in four secondary schools, while 9,780 individuals benefitted from the Eye Can See medical outreach programme.

Furthermore, energy solutions were delivered to six schools and three hospitals.

