Seplat Energy’s Redefining Nigeria’s Energy Destiny – CEO

Seplat Energy Limited’s CEO, Mr. Roger Brown, has declared that through landmark acquisitions, digital innovation, and strong ESG leadership, the company is transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape and setting new standards for Africa’s indigenous operators.

In an interview with Forbes Africa/Penresa, Brown highlighted Seplat’s recent acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) assets as a pivotal moment that positions the company to redefine Nigeria’s gas future.

The deal doubled Seplat’s reserves, expanded its footprint across upstream and midstream sectors, and increased production from around 50,000 to over 120,000 barrels per day.

“We now operate in 11 blocks, including seven onshore and four shallow-water offshore blocks, managing operations through Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU),” Brown said.

“This integration gives us full control from wellhead to export, with around 1,500 professionals—mostly Nigerians—on our team.”

Brown emphasized the enormous gas potential in their offshore blocks, estimating actual volumes three times current proven reserves.

This resource is key to powering domestic electricity, fueling industries such as fertilizer and petrochemicals, and supporting LNG initiatives.

“Nigeria is moving toward energy autonomy, focusing on job creation, industrialization, and economic resilience,” he said.

He noted Nigeria’s urgent need for affordable, reliable energy, especially gas, which is available year-round and essential for electricity generation.

By year-end, Seplat expects three operational onshore gas processing plants serving key demand centers like Lagos and Abuja, aiming to process one billion cubic feet of gas daily—significantly lowering power costs and reducing reliance on diesel generators.

While maintaining a strong focus on oil and gas, Brown also spoke about Seplat’s future ambitions in renewables and electricity generation, including modular gas-to-power systems for rural off-grid communities to solve last-mile electricity access.

Technology plays a central role in Seplat’s strategy, with efforts to end routine gas flaring ahead of Nigeria’s 2030 national target, and adoption of AI, predictive maintenance, digital twins, and advanced drilling technologies to boost operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Human capital development is another priority, with Seplat recently onboarding 50 graduates from over 10,000 applicants and partnering with universities to align curricula with industry needs in engineering, geosciences, economics, and technology.

Strong governance and transparency underpin Seplat’s operations. Brown noted that their MPNU acquisition process was rigorous and transparent, reflecting Nigeria’s commitment to attracting foreign investment.

He highlighted progress such as Seplat board members joining the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) board, signaling serious institutional reforms.

“This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria and Africa,” Brown said. “Gas is our bridge fuel in the global energy transition, and indigenous companies like Seplat are leading the way.”

Seplat also deepens community impact through scholarships, healthcare outreach, and economic empowerment programs, prioritizing local procurement to strengthen Nigeria’s economy and create jobs. The company supports biodiversity and conservation initiatives in the Niger Delta and is exploring renewable energy to power its operations, preparing for a diversified energy future.

Brown concluded, “Nigeria is open for business, and Seplat embodies what is possible with belief, strategy, and integrity. With bold leadership and deep national roots, we are not just keeping pace with Nigeria’s Decade of Gas — we are leading it.”

