Seplat Energy To Strengthen Partnership With Akwa Ibom 

Seplat Energy Plc has expressed its commitment to partnering with the Akwa Ibom State Government for sustainable development.

The Board Chairman of the company, Senator Udo Udoma, stated this during a courtesy visit to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Udoma who led the Seplat delegation formally briefed the Governor on the recent completion of the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited by Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

He clarified that the entity will now be known as Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) and that it will retain all assets and liabilities of the previous company.

The Chairman further outlined the company’s objective of significantly contributing to meeting Nigeria’s strategic oil and gas aspirations while supporting the socio-economic development of Akwa Ibom State.

Emphasizing its commitment to sustainable operations, Udoma highlighted key areas where SEPNU aims to collaborate closely with the state government and communities to ensure long-term mutual benefits to all parties.

He said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to engage with the Akwa Ibom State Government and present our vision for a collaborative future.

“Our commitment is not only to the growth of our operations but also to the well-being and prosperity of the communities where we operate. We are confident that through strong partnerships and shared goals, we can bring significant economic and social benefits to the country, state and our communities.”

Governor Eno welcomed the Seplat team which also included the Group Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown and the Managing Director of Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Mr. Oladotun Isiaka.

According to the statement, he assured the team of the state government’s unwavering support and continued commitment to creating an enabling environment for the company’s operations.

He also expressed hope that the collaboration between the state government and SEPNU will yield tangible benefits for the people, boost the local economy and promote sustainable development.

