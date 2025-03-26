Seplat Energy To Redeem $650mn Senior Notes On April 1

Share

Seplat Energy Plc has unveiled plans for a full redemption of its $650 million 7.75 per cent Senior Notes due 2026, marking a decisive step in the company’s financial restructuring strategy.

The redemption is scheduled for April 1, 2025, reinforcing Seplat’s commitment to proactive debt management and liquidity optimisation.

In an official notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the energy giant confirmed that it had exercised its right to redeem the Notes under the terms outlined in the April 1, 2021 indenture.

It noted that the redemption process will be executed under the provisions of Sections 3.01, 3.02, 3.04, 11.01, and 11.03 of the indenture, which governs the rights and obligations of all parties involved.

Upon completion of the redemption, interest on the Notes will cease to accrue, as stipulated in the indenture agreement. Citibank N.A., London Branch, has been designated as the trustee and principal paying agent, overseeing the transaction to ensure compliance and efficiency.

Bondholders will receive a redemption price equal to 100 per cent of the principal amount, along with accrued and unpaid interest from October 1, 2024, up to but excluding the redemption date.

Interest payments will cease upon completion of the process, in line with indenture provisions. Seplat Energy emphasized its unwavering commitment to transparency and contractual adherence, assuring investors of a seam – less transition.

The move underscores the company’s broader financial strategy to fortify balance sheet resilience, reduce leverage, and bolster investor confidence in its long-term stability.

