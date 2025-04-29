Seplat Energy Save 22,084 Persons From Blindness

Share

Seplat Energy with its Joint Venture partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has flagged off the 2025 edition of its flagship healthcare initiative, ‘Eye Can See’, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

This is also as the health intervention programme hit a milestone of treating 22,084 patients with various eye problems since its inception.

The opening ceremony of the programme, which was held at the Full Moon Hotel, Owerri, provided free eye care services, cataract surgeries, and reading glasses to thousands of residents, especially the underserved and vulnerable.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, IbiAda Itotoi, Managing Director, Seplat East Onshore Limited, highlighted the core objective of the initiative, stating that the “Eye Can See” programme embodies the very spirit of Seplat Energy’s commitment to sustainable development, inclusive healthcare, and meaningful corporate social investment.

