Seplat Energy Reports Revenue Surge To N3.356trn

Seplat Energy PLC has announced a remarkable growth in its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, posting a revenue of N3.356 trillion, up from N1.071 trillion in the same period last year.

The company’s gross profit rose to N1.356 trillion from N531.5 billion Year-on-Year, while cash generated from operations jumped to N2.152 trillion from N633.8 billion. Operating profit increased to N1.096 trillion from N411.3 billion, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit N1.715 trillion, up from N573.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Seplat declared a total dividend of 7.5 US cents per share, comprising a 5.0 US cents base and 2.5 US cents special dividend.

The report highlighted that the company’s production averaged 135,636 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), representing a 185% increase compared to 47,525 boepd in 9M 2024. The first Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo was sold to the domestic market, enhancing energy access and clean cooking, while the ANOH gas plant remains on track to deliver first gas in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Commenting on the results, Seplat CEO Roger Brown said:

“We are clearly demonstrating our ability to operate at scale. Our third consecutive quarter of production growth was at the upper end of guidance. Our financial performance has been robust, generating after-tax cash flows exceeding $1 billion, enabling significant deleveraging to 0.27x ND/EBITDA, well below target levels.

“Our strong cash generation supports declaring a special dividend of 2.5 US cents per share, delivering a total dividend of 7.5 US cents this quarter. We remain committed to ending routine flaring onshore by 4Q 2025 and completing the PIA conversion process for our onshore business, supporting our ambitious 2030 roadmap.”

Operational highlights revealed that 3Q 2025 production averaged 137,888 boepd, up 1% from 2Q 2025. Onshore production of 56,219 boepd rose 5% quarter-on-quarter due to improved output in OML40, while offshore production of 81,669 boepd decreased 2.5% due to planned downtime on EAP and lower output from A/K, offset by strong performance in the idle well restoration programme.

Seplat also reported significant reductions in carbon emissions intensity, with onshore assets at 25.2 kg CO2/boe (21% lower than 9M 2024) and offshore assets at 51.2 kg CO2/boe.

Financially, the unit production operating cost was $14.1/boe, within guidance of $14–$15/boe. Adjusted EBITDA rose 190% to $1,112 million, and cash capital expenditure stood at $180 million. The company ended September 2025 with $579.8 million in cash, while net debt decreased 43% to $386 million, with the $350 million revolving credit facility fully undrawn and available.

Looking ahead, Seplat updated its 2025 guidance, narrowing production to 130–140 kboepd, capex to $270–290 million, while unit production costs remain at $14–15/boe.