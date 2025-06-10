Seplat Energy Receives Cips Procurement Excellence Standard Certificatea

Share

The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) has presented the Procurement Excellence Standard Certificate to Seplat Energy Plc, the foremost Nigerian independent energy company.

The Global Chief Executive Officer, CIPS, Ben Farrell, made the presentation to Seplat Energy at the company’s office in Ikoyi – Lagos State on June 5, 2025.

Farrell led a delegation from the CIPS to make the presentation to the Seplat Energy team led by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Samson Ezugworie; and the General Manager, Supply Chain Management (SCM), Valentine Agwu. Seplat Energy’s application to be assessed against the CIPS standards started in February 2023.

During the period, CIPS-approved assessors reviewed – amongst other criteria – the company’s processes, policies, ways of working, and so on, against 98 elements and across 5 dimensions (categories) used to assess the operations of a supply chain management organisation.

Seplat Energy’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) held the final assessment with a CIPS Advantage Procurement Excellence Programme Independent Verifier on Monday the 21st of January 2025.

Consequently, on Wednesday 22nd January, CIPS announced that Seplat Energy Plc has been issued with the award. The CIPS Global CEO observed that the award has only been issued to a few organisations who have demonstrated to be aspirational, continuingly obsessed with being better and raising the bar.

