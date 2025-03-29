Seplat Energy reaffirms commitment to Tournament

Share

Seplat Energy, a leading indigenous energy company, reaffirmed its commitment to community engagement and sports development as the headline sponsor of the 6th edition of the prestigious Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament.

The two-day tournament, held at the historic Sapele Athletic Club from March 21 to March 22, 2025, brought together over 150 golfers from across Nigeria, to compete in a thrilling 18-hole contest.

Speaking at the tournament, Kingsley Udebor, Base Manager, Western Asset, Seplat Energy, emphasized the company’s dedication to fostering community-driven initiatives.

“Sapele and environs have been good hosts, and at Seplat Energy, one of our core values is recognizing and supporting the communities that welcome and sustain our operations,” he said.

“Our sponsorship of this tournament aligns with our long-term vision of investing in our host communities, and we are proud to see the tangible results of our continued commitment. We look forward to a time when this tournament will attract players from all over the world, further elevating its status.

“Beyond golf, our dedication to community development is reflected in initiatives such as the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme, as well as the PEARLs Quiz which benefits teachers and students in Delta and Edo States. Additionally, through our ‘Eye Can See’ initiative, we have provided critical eye care services, culminating in the recent donation of a state-of-the-art Eye Centre at Sapele Central Hospital. These initiatives underscore our unwavering commitment to uplifting our host communities across multiple fronts.”

The tournament concluded with an awards ceremony, recognizing the exceptional performances of participants across various categories. Some of the winners included John Okojie for the longest drive in the men’s category and Sandra Monica for the longest drive in the ladies’ category.

