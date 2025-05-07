Seplat Energy Reaffirms Commitment to Leading Nigeria’s Indigenous Gas Revolution

Share

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has reaffirmed its commitment to spearheading Nigeria’s indigenous gas revolution.

The company emphasised its belief in “energy for all,” powered by gas, underpinned by sustainability, and driven by Nigerian expertise.

The Managing Director of Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU), Mr. Oladotun Isiaka, made this declaration during a panel session titled “Harnessing Nigeria’s Gas Potential for Domestic Utilization and Global Export Market” at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, United States.

The session was organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

The company’s position was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Seplat’s Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Chioma Afe, and Manager of Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara.

Isiaka stressed the need for greater collaboration across the gas value chain to unlock Nigeria’s vast gas potential for both domestic prosperity and global competitiveness.

He highlighted Seplat’s role as a frontrunner in the indigenous gas sector, with strong operational and investment commitments in the domestic gas value chain.

“Nigeria holds a strategic opportunity to leverage its gas reserves for development and competitiveness. Indigenous leadership, backed by supportive policies and financing models, is critical to accelerating growth in the sector,” Isiaka said.

He noted that Seplat is a leading supplier of processed gas to Nigeria’s domestic market through its Oben and Sapele Gas Processing Plants, which have a combined capacity exceeding 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd), supplying roughly 30% of the gas used for power generation in the country.

He also highlighted ongoing projects, including the development of the ANOH Gas Processing Plant — a 300 MMscfd facility scheduled to come online in 2025.

The project is a joint venture between Seplat Energy and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.).

Isiaka further revealed that SEPNU’s offshore gas assets present significant potential for development to serve both domestic and export markets, given their proximity to existing infrastructure.

Beyond its role in clean energy development, Seplat’s investments align with Nigeria’s Decade of Gas strategy, with notable initiatives in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for clean cooking, and electrification pilots in underserved communities.

“Nigeria has over 200 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of proven gas reserves, ranking among the top 10 globally. The country stands at an inflection point: it must harness gas to power its people, industrialise, and compete globally,” Isiaka said.

“Gas must replace biomass, which dominates cooking fuel, and oil-based fuels like diesel, commonly used for power generation.”

