Seplat Energy, NEPL Inaugurate Science Labs In 3 Edo Secondary Schools

The NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture on Friday inaugurated three new stateof-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) laboratories in Edo The labs were officially handed over to the Edo Ministry of Education at Niger College, Army Day secondary school, and Oba Akenzua secondary school respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Seplat Energy in 2024, inaugurated three labs at Ihogbe College, New Era College, and Edo Boys High School.

NAN also reports that with Friday’s inauguration the total number of laboratories so far domated to schools in the state had risen to six Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy, during the handover, appreciated Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s administration for creating a supportive environment for educational initiatives.

Afe noted that the efforts were part of Seplat Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its continued investment in the education sector in host communities.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to elevate learning and build students’ critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” she said.

She explained that the STEAM model encouraged interdisciplinary learning and fosters innovation, curiosity, and creativity by linking core subjects with realworld problem-solving opportunities.

Afe added that each STEAM laboratory was equipped with modern tools, internet access, and learning aids tailored to enhance teaching across science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics disciplines.

According to her, this initiative reflects Seplat Energy’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a new generation of thinkers, engineers, scientists, and creative minds through impactful educational investments.

In his remarks, Okpebholo, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Emmanuel Iyamu lauded the NEPL/Seplat for timely project delivery and supporting the administration’s education-centered leadership approach.

He urged school administrators and students to ensure responsible use of the laboratories and protect the equipment to preserve their long-term impact.