Seplat Energy Named AfriSAFE Energy Company Of The Year

Share

Seplat Energy Plc has been named the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) Energy Company of the Year by the organisers of the AfriSAFE 2024 Congress and Award Banquet.

According to the company’s statement, the award ceremony which was held in Livingstone, Zambia, had a total of 11,000 nominations in different categories. The event featured the Africa Safety Congress, Tourism, Exhibition, and the glamorous Award Ceremony.

The award was presented to Seplat Energy management led by the Managing Director, Seplat West Ltd, Mr Ayodele Olatunde; Managing Director, Seplat East Onshore Ltd, Mrs Ibi-Ada Itotoi; and General Manager, HSE, Mr Adeshina Sadiq.

The statement added that AfriSAFE is a leading African HSE event, with five successful editions that have reached an estimated audience of over 500 million.

It stated that the event is endorsed by leading national and global institutions, including the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the world’s largest chartered body for safety and health professionals.

The Chief Coordinator, AfriSAFE, Femi Da-silva, who led his team to the award presentation to Seplat Energy, commended the company for its strong commitment to safety practices in the energy industry over the years. According to him, AfriSAFE remains dedicated to celebrating outstanding contributions to health, safety, security, sustainability, and environmental practices.

Responding, Mr Olatunde said the award did not come to Seplat Energy as a surprise, as the company had invested significantly in driving safe practices across the business from inception.

Also commenting, Mr Sadiq noted that safety is the core of Seplat Energy’s business, as the company has never ceased to pay special attention to human capability development.

In her address, Mrs Itotoi equally commended the AfriSAFE group for the wide coverage whilst looking forward to more partnerships with Seplat Energy in the future.

It will be recalled that Seplat Energy, in its nine months results for 2024, maintained a strong safety culture, as it reported an achievement of 8.2 million man hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI ) at Seplat operated assets year to date, the statement added.

Share

Please follow and like us: