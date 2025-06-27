Seplat Energy JV’s Investment In Youth, Renewable Energy

Seplat Energy Plc has been making substantial investments in youth development and renewable energy across Nigeria, with its imprint visible in different parts of the country.

The recent state to benefit from such transformational investments is Edo State, as the oil and gas leading company moved to the sleepy town of Ologbo N’ugu, tucked away in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the State, with its face changing and extraordinary development project.

It may not have been with fanfare or fireworks, but through knowledge, opportunity, and the slow, steady hum of solar inverters, which invigorated life in the community, members who were beneficiaries of such a transformative investment from Seplat Energy Plc Joint Venture (JV), are over the moon.

For decades, young people in the community had grappled with unemployment and underemployment, watching opportunities drift away, like the harmattan haze.

But recently, the winds of positive change and empowerment has blown their way as fortune has smiled on them through the benevolence of Seplay Energy.

Rooted in purpose

On this auspicious day, 53 young men and women took to the stage, not to perform, but to as proud graduates through the investment on them by the company.

They were the inaugural beneficiaries of the Seplat JV Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP), a skills-building initiative by the NEPL/Seplat Joint Venture (JV), designed to train Nigeria’s next generation of renewable energy leaders.

As part of the ceremony, the graduates were presented with, not just certificates, but also a launchpad into a brighter future. At the core of YEP is a simple yet powerful idea: Give young people the tools and knowledge to shape their futures, and they will reshape their communities.

Developed in partnership with EtinPower Limited, the programme blends hands-on technical training with digital instruction to prepare the beneficiaries for careers in renewable energy, specifically solar energy installation and maintenance.

Over the course of many weeks, the participants were engaged in both online modules and practical field sessions. Topics ranged from energy efficiency and panel installation to maintenance, safety, and small business development.

The aim was not only to teach them how solar power works, but also how to convert solar power into viable community-based enterprises.

Empowering young people

Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe, said: “This initiative is not just about providing training. This initiative is not just about power.

It’s about empowering these young people to become self-sufficient, to drive innovation, and to serve as ambassadors of a cleaner, more sustainable Nigeria.”

Afe described the 53 graduates as, “torchbearers for a new era,’’ leaders not just for their community, but for the entire state, and indeed, the country’s evolving energy sector.

Among the 53, six participants stood out, not just for their academic excellence, but for their ingenuity, discipline, and entrepreneurial vision.

These six were awarded empowerment grants at the graduation ceremony; seed funding to launch their own energy solutions businesses. For them, the programme was more than a stepping stone; it was a springboard.

The strategic partnership with EtinPower, a Nigerian renewable energy firm provided an essential layer of quality, structure, and technology to the programme.

While EtinPower brought deep industry experience and access to real-world equipment and projects, the Seplat JV ensured an unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable development opportunities for the people of Ologbo N’ugu.

Together, they created a curriculum that is both locally relevant and globally competitive; a crucial step for a country like Nigeria, where energy poverty still affects over 85 million people, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

YEP’s vision aligns neatly with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 4, 7, and 8. By teaching marketable skills and fostering entrepreneurship in a highdemand sector, the programme tackles youth unemployment and energy poverty in a single stroke.

It also supports Nigeria’s broader ambition to transition toward renewable energy, as laid out in the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) launched in 2022, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

The programme has been impactful enough to attract the attention of policymakers. Representing Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Director General of the Edo State Electrification Agency, Saturday Egbadon, applauded the initiative during the graduation ceremony.

“I am greatly thrilled by this development,” he said. “It fits perfectly into our developmental agenda — Operation Light Up Edo State.

This initiative is critical in our effort to bring sustainable power to every part of the state, especially underserved and rural communities.”

His sentiments wea advechoed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Oil and Gas Matters, Barrister Felix Osewengie, who emphasised the importance of community involvement and the use of local resources.

He noted that YEP aligns with the state government’s focus on inclusive development and local content, two cornerstones of Governor Okpebholo’s administration.

Stakeholders

Local leaders, too, have recognised the ripple effects of the programme. Chief Gius Eheneden, the Ero of Umughuna, spoke on behalf of the Ologbo N’ugu community, expressing gratitude for the investment in local youth.

He said: “We are delighted at what has happened today. We believe this is the beginning of a new dawn in the history of Ologbo N’ugu’s association with the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.”

For Eheneden, these youths are no longer passive recipients of aid; they are now active stakeholders in their own futures and, by extension, in the future of their communities.

The success of YEP in Ologbo N’ugu could serve as a blueprint for other communities across Nigeria. With rising demand for clean energy, and with nearly half of Nigeria’s population under the age of 19, the potential for a youth-led renewable revolution is enormous.

This is as Seplat Energy’s broader community investment initiatives; including scholarship schemes and vocational training in Edo, Delta and Imo states; further demonstrate a long-term commitment to human capital development.

New growth path

For residents and businesses in Ologbo N’ugu community, one thing is clear; the Seplat Energy JV is not just powering their homes and businesses; but indeed, indeed, powering possibilities and paving a new growth path for them.

Through a combination of strategy, partnership, and purpose, the YEP initiative is helping to write a new chapter for Nigeria; one where young people don’t have to wait for jobs, but are empowered to create them; where energy isn’t just consumed, but generated by the very hands of those it empowers. And for the graduates of YEP, this is just the beginning of a brighter, cleaner, and more inclusive future.