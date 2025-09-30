New Telegraph

September 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Seplat Energy JV…

Seplat Energy JV Rewards Innovation With PEARLs Quiz In Imo

Seplat Energy Plc, in partnership with the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), has crowned Alvana Model Secondary School, Owerri, as the champion of the 2025 Eastern Asset PEARLs Quiz competition.

The grand finale, held at the weekend, was more than just a test of knowledge; it was a celebration of academic excellence, sportsmanship, and innovative spirit, with the winning school receiving a total prize package of N5.3 million. Alvana Model Secondary School clinched the first-place trophy and a N5 million prize for school development.

The three student representatives were each awarded N100,000 scholarship grants, while their dedicated teacher received a brand new laptop. Delight International School, Owerri, secured the second position, earning a trophy, N3 million for the school, N75,000 per student representative and a laptop for their teacher. St John Leonardi Model Secondary School, Owerri, took third place, receiving a trophy, N1 million, N50,000 for each student, and a laptop for the supervising teacher.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

WCD: Wider Use Of Family Planning Can Improve Quality Of Life, Says Sanwo-Olu
Read Next

People May Age Faster If Their Dad Smoked During Puberty –Study