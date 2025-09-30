Seplat Energy JV Rewards Innovation With PEARLs Quiz In Imo

Seplat Energy Plc, in partnership with the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), has crowned Alvana Model Secondary School, Owerri, as the champion of the 2025 Eastern Asset PEARLs Quiz competition.

The grand finale, held at the weekend, was more than just a test of knowledge; it was a celebration of academic excellence, sportsmanship, and innovative spirit, with the winning school receiving a total prize package of N5.3 million. Alvana Model Secondary School clinched the first-place trophy and a N5 million prize for school development.

The three student representatives were each awarded N100,000 scholarship grants, while their dedicated teacher received a brand new laptop. Delight International School, Owerri, secured the second position, earning a trophy, N3 million for the school, N75,000 per student representative and a laptop for their teacher. St John Leonardi Model Secondary School, Owerri, took third place, receiving a trophy, N1 million, N50,000 for each student, and a laptop for the supervising teacher.