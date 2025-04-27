Seplat Energy JV Provides Free Eye Care To Over 22,084 Patients

Share

Seplat Energy, in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has provided free, comprehensive eye care to over 22,084 patients, performed 726 life-changing eye surgeries, and distributed 12,307 prescription glasses since the inception of its “Eye Can See” programme in 2012.

This milestone, according to the company, reflects its commitment to advancing community health and wellness.

The Base Manager, Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, who represented the Managing Director, Seplat East Onshore Limited, Ibi-Ada Itotoi, and the Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony of the 2025 edition of its flagship healthcare initiative, ‘Eye Can See’, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Details of the event were contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Afe and the Manager, Corporate Communications, Seplat Energy, Stanley Opara.

According to the statement, the opening ceremony, held at the Full Moon Hotel, Owerri, provided free eye care services, cataract surgeries, and reading glasses to thousands of residents, particularly the underserved and vulnerable.

It added that the event marked another impactful chapter in Seplat Energy’s long-standing mission to deliver sustainable social investments across its host communities, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which aims to “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Ibi-Ada Itotoi highlighted the core objective of the initiative, stating that the ‘Eye Can See’ programme embodies the very spirit of Seplat Energy’s commitment to sustainable development, inclusive healthcare, and meaningful corporate social investment.

“At Seplat Energy, we believe that true corporate success is measured not only by financial performance, but by the positive and enduring impact we create in the lives of the people and communities we serve.

“Our approach to Corporate Social Investment (CSI) is rooted in the conviction that business must be a force for good, driving progress, equity, and well-being for all,” Itotoi said.

Also speaking, Afe said, “Today, we celebrate one of our flagship healthcare initiatives: the ‘Eye Can See’ programme. Since its inception in 2012, this initiative—delivered in partnership with the NNPCL—has provided free, comprehensive eye care to over 22,084 patients, performed 726 life-changing eye surgeries, and distributed 12,307 prescription glasses.”

The statement further noted that, in addition to medical services, beneficiaries received educational materials on daily eye care practices and early warning signs of visual impairment, promoting a culture of preventive health behaviour.

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Engr. Seyi Omotowa, was represented at the ceremony by Mrs. Wilson Halimat, Senior Adviser, Government Relations, NUIMS.

Omotowa stated, “We are here to connect with our primary constituents in our bid to consolidate on our sustainability efforts. These efforts have shaped many lives, and there is still much more to be done.

“This speaks to our continuous commitment and pursuit of sharing health-related knowledge and resources to help our people and ensure their well-being.”

The Honorable Commissioner, Imo State Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Development, Emeka Mgbudem, said Seplat Energy and the NNPCL have “given us the opportunity to experience what is known as true impact.

“They are changing the narratives. This is not an ordinary act of charity, but a true commitment. Through this programme, the underprivileged and underserved are being reached.”

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Imo State, Austin Okeji, who represented Mgbudem, expressed the state government’s desire to continuously partner with focused and progressive-minded establishments like Seplat Energy and the NNPCL, in line with the vision of the 3R mantra of the Imo State government.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Imo House of Assembly Committee on Oil and Gas, Mr. Francis Osuoha, described the initiative as commendable and encouraged Seplat Energy to continue and consolidate on the intervention.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Veronica Okereke, 73, from Mbaitoli, thanked Seplat for her free surgery and prayed for divine blessings on the company’s efforts.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Charles Njoku, who had cataract surgery, expressed gratitude to Seplat Energy for the company’s thoughtful intervention.

The statement concluded that the ‘Eye Can See’ initiative not only restores sight but also enhances economic productivity by helping people return to work, education, and family life without the burden of untreated vision problems.

It added that as Seplat Energy and the NNPCL deepen their commitment to community development, the ‘Eye Can See’ initiative remains a powerful example of corporate social investment that delivers tangible and lasting value, especially in the face of healthcare gaps across Nigeria.

