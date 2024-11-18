Seplat Energy JV Concludes Maiden Quiz Contest

Share

Seplat Energy Plc in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) completed the maiden Seplat PEARLs Quiz competition in Imo State.

A total of 71 secondary schools participated in the competition which ended at the weekend in Owerri. Concorde Model Secondary School, Owerri, emerged as champions with 54 points, narrowly defeating Mountain Crest Secondary School, New Owerri, who scored 51 points.

In third place, Nnuola International Secondary School, Owerri West, earned 60 points to triumph over Community Secondary School, Mbieri, which finished with 42 points.

The winners were rewarded for their performances. Concorde Model Secondary School received N5 million for a school project, while each of its three representatives was awarded N100,000.

Mountain Crest Secondary School earned N3 mil – lion for a school project, with its representatives receiving N75,000 each, and Nnuola International Secondary School received N1 million, with N50,000 for each representative.

Ibi-Ada Itotoi, Managing Director of Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, who was represented by Emmanuel Otokhine, Base Manager, Eastern Asset, underscored Seplat Energy’s dedication to education.

He said: “The PEARLs Quiz programme is more than a competition; it is a beacon of hope and opportunity. “At Seplat Energy, we firmly believe that investing in education is investing in the future of our nation.

Through this initiative, we aim to nurture critical thinking and academic excellence among Nigeria’s youth.” In addition to the quiz prizes, the competition celebrated outstanding science and art-based projects from participating schools, recognizing innovation and creativity.

