Seplat Energy JV Concludes Maiden Edition Of PEARLs Quiz In Imo

…Inspires Academic Excellence

Seplat Energy Plc, in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has successfully concluded the maiden edition of the Seplat PEARLs Quiz competition in Imo State.

According to a statement on Sunday, the landmark initiative, aimed at fostering academic excellence and intellectual growth, debuted in the eastern region with an outstanding display of knowledge, resilience, and competition.

It stated that a total of 71 secondary schools across Imo State participated, culminating in a thrilling grand finale on November 15, 2024, in Owerri.

According to the statement, Concorde Model Secondary School, Owerri, emerged as champions with 54 points, narrowly defeating Mountain Crest Secondary School, New Owerri, which scored 51 points.

It added that in third place, Nnuola International Secondary School, Owerri West, earned 60 points to triumph over Community Secondary School, Mbieri, which finished with 42 points.

It said: “The winners were richly rewarded for their exceptional performances. Concorde Model Secondary School received ₦5 million for a school project, while each of its three representatives was awarded ₦100,000.

Mountain Crest Secondary School earned ₦3 million for a school project, with its representatives receiving ₦75,000 each, and Nnuola International Secondary School received ₦1 million, with ₦50,000 for each representative.”

Managing Director of Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, Ibi-Ada Itotoi represented by Base Manager, Eastern Asset, Emmanuel Otokhine, underscored Seplat Energy’s dedication to education.

“The PEARLs Quiz programme is more than a competition; it is a beacon of hope and opportunity. At Seplat Energy, we firmly believe that investing in education is investing in the future of our nation. Through this initiative, we aim to nurture critical thinking and academic excellence among Nigeria’s youth,” she said.

Prof. Johncliff Nwadike, Commissioner for Education, Imo State, represented by Chinyere Ibe Esq., Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Imo State, expressed profound gratitude to Seplat Energy for their impactful initiative.

“Imo State is happy and appreciative of what you have done. This competition has brought an unprecedented opportunity for many students, particularly those from schools outside the municipality. We urge Seplat to continue this partnership because education is a universal right, and initiatives like this make it accessible to all.”

According to the statement, the grand finale attracted key stakeholders, including secondary school students and their teachers, government officials, media representatives, and representatives from Seplat Energy, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and administrators from the Imo State Education Ministry.

“It added that students expressed their excitement and gratitude, with the champion, Ifeonu Adaugoh of Concorde Model Secondary School stating, “We are overjoyed and grateful to Seplat for this life-changing opportunity. This has boosted my confidence and sharpened my academic skills.”

Mountain Crest Secondary School’s representative, Iwunze Elizabeth, shared her pride in their achievement, saying, “We aimed for first place but are still proud of our efforts. Thank you, Seplat Energy and NNPC, for this incredible opportunity.”

In addition to the quiz prizes, the competition celebrated outstanding science and art-based projects from participating schools, recognizing innovation and creativity. These projects showcased the students’ ingenuity and commitment to addressing real-world challenges, earning them special commendations and prizes for further development.

Prince Dr Henry Okafor, Commissioner for Niger Delta Affairs & Intelligence, Imo State, commended the JV for its transformative corporate social responsibility efforts. “Seplat has been exemplary, not only in the hydrocarbon sector but also in healthcare, education, and empowerment.

“Today’s event further solidifies their commitment to host communities in Imo State. We challenge other companies to emulate Seplat’s dedication to community development,” he remarked.

Barrister Emeka Mgbudem, Commissioner for Petroleum and Gas Development, Imo State, highlighted the broader significance of the quiz competition. “Quizzes are not just about knowledge; they foster growth, understanding, and healthy competition. It is heartwarming to see that out of the 12 finalists, eight were girls. This is a testament to the state’s efforts to promote girl-child education.

“We thank Seplat Energy and NNPC for their partnership, which transcends economic benefits and enriches our communities,” he said.

“The PEARLs Quiz competition is a flagship CSR initiative under Seplat Energy’s strategic agenda to foster academic excellence, youth empowerment, and sustainable development in its host communities.

By combining education, innovation, and community engagement, Seplat continues to set the standard for impactful corporate citizenship in Nigeria,” the statement said.

