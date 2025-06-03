Seplat Energy Is Redefining Nigeria’s Energy Destiny –CEO

Share

The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has said that from landmark acquisitions to digital innovation and ESG leadership, Seplat Energy is transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape and setting new standards for Africa’s indigenous operators.

According to a statement on yesterday, by Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, and Manager, Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara, the CEO spoke in an interview with Forbes Africa/Penresa team.

He stated that following its landmark acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) assets, Seplat Energy is poised to redefine Nigeria’s gas future through a blend of integration, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to inclusive national development.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to have completed the MPNU acquisition. It’s a true game-changer for Seplat Energy. The scale of this transaction is simply monumental.

“We’re now active in 11 blocks, eight of which we operate directly.” According to the statement, the acquisition not only doubled Seplat’s reserves but also significantly expanded its footprint and diversified its portfolio across upstream and midstream sectors.

Brown added: “We have seven onshore blocks and four shallow water offshore blocks. With this acquisition, we formed Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) and now manage operations that connect seamlessly into three terminals—one offshore and two onshore.

“This gives us a fully integrated value chain—from the wellhead all the way to export via vessel—with Seplat in full control of operations. Our production has materially increased. We’ve moved from around 50,000 barrels per day to over 120,000 barrels per day.

We’re proud to say that our workforce now includes around 500 professionals—the vast majority of whom are Nigerians.”

Brown emphasizes that the gas resource in Seplat’s offshore blocks is extraordinary. He said: “While not all of it is currently classified as proven reserves, we estimate the actual volumes are three times what we’re currently reporting.

This gas will be instrumental. It will feed into domestic power generation, industrial uses such as fertilizer and petrochemicals, and LNG—both Nigerian LNG and new floating LNG initiatives.

“This is a major opportunity for Nigeria as we move into a new phase of energy autonomy. It’s not just about exporting oil and gas anymore; it’s about building domestic capacity that supports job creation, industrialization, and long-term economic resilience.” Seplat’s strategy remains focused on meeting Nigeria’s specific energy needs.”

