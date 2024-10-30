Seplat Energy Grows Revenue To N1.071trn In 9 Month

Share

Seplat Energy PLC, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has announced its unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with a strong underlying business performance, which supports increase to core dividend by 20 per cent to $3.6 cents per share in 3Q 2024 alone.

Total core dividend declared to date in 2024 is $9.6 cents per share. The leading indigenous energy company grew its revenue for the period to N1.071 trillion from N478.1 billion year-on-year with cash generated from its operations rising to N633.8 billion from N213.8 billi9n year-on-year.

Working interest production averaged 47,525 boepd (9M 2023: 48,152 bo – epd), around the midpoint of guidance. Seplat Energy’s operating profit also rose to N411.3 billion from N91.3 billion year-on-year, as the company achieved 8.2 million-man hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI).

Commenting on the results, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy, said: “The first nine months of 2024 has seen Seplat Energy deliver a strong operational performance. Production has been consistent, drilling has improved and our main maintenance activities have been executed successfully.

“We have brought two new fields on stream, most recently Abiala, and are approaching completion of the Sapele gas plant.

Further delays to the start up at ANOH are frustrating, but we have been pleased to see the commitment of our government partner in tackling the technically challenging river crossing.

