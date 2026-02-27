New Telegraph

February 27, 2026
Seplat Energy Grows Revenue 144% To $2.7bn, Lifts Dividends 52% For 2025

Seplat Energy Plc has reported strong audited results for the year ended December 31, 2025, with revenue rising 144.2 per cent to $2.726 billion, driven largely by a fullyear contribution from its offshore assets.

The Nigerian independent energy company, listed on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges, said group production averaged 131,506 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 148 per cent from 52,947 boepd in 2024, reflecting the first full year of offshore consolidation and performance within revised guidance.

Fourth-quarter production stood at 119,200 boepd, impacted by the Yoho platform shutdown and other planned maintenance activities. Onshore operations delivered 14 per cent year-on-year production growth, supported by the completion of the Sapele Gas Plant and new well inventory.

Offshore output grew nine per cent year-on-year on a pro-forma basis, although performance was moderated by the Yoho outage, with restart expected in the second quarter of 2026.

