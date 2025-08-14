Seplat Energy Fixes N1,537/$ Dividend Rate

Seplat Energy Plc has pegged the exchange rate for its secondquarter 2025 interim dividend at N1,537.09 per US dollar, aligning with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) reference rate of August 12, 2025.

The conversion rate will apply to shareholders opting to receive their payout in naira. In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange signed by Chief Financial Officer Eleanor Adaralegbe, the indigenous energy giant confirmed that the Q2 dividend amounts to 4.6 US cents per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, payable on August 28.

The payout amounts to a total distribution of $67.7 million — 28 per cent higher than the $53 million disbursed in the first half of 2024. The declaration follows a robust half-year performance, despite narrowing margins from cost pressures. Seplat reported that revenue in Q2 surged 206.5 per cent year-onyear to N939.2 billion, propelling first-half turnover to N2.1 trillion — already 31 per cent above the company’s full-year 2024 revenue.

The growth was fuelled by a sharp upswing in crude oil output. Average daily working interest production soared to 134,492 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first half, nearly triple the 48,407 boepd achieved in the corresponding period last year. Onshore production reached the upper bound of guidance, while offshore volumes climbed 11% quarter-on-quarter.

However, surging direct costs and overheads tempered the profitability surge. Q2 gross profit advanced 18 per cent yearon-year to N215.8 billion, lifting H1 gross profit by 204 per cent to N751.2 billion. Yet, gross margin fell to 23% in Q2 from 59.94 per cent a year earlier, underscoring the impact of higher operating expenses.

Operating profit told a similar story — rising 47 per cent in Q2 to N239.9 billion and 111 per cent in H1 to N601 billion — but with margins sliding to 25 per cent in the quarter (down 52%) and 28% in the half-year (down 44%). Consequently, Q2 pretax profit dipped marginally by 0.76 per cent to N139.4 billion, compared with N140.5 billion in 2024.