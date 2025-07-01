Seplat Energy PLC, leading Nigerian independent energy Seplat Energy Plc, fore – most Nigerian independent energy company, has trained 50 journalists covering the Capital Market, Judiciary, Finance and Business on media entrepreneurship.

The training, which was organized by the company in conjunction with ELOH Consulting Limited, brought together 50 journalists covering the anfore beats across print, online and electronic media platforms.

The programme equipped participants with essential business acumen and skills to thrive as entrepreneurs and future business leaders.

The training helped participants deepen their under – standing of strategic business principles, enhanced their management and leadership capabilities, and empowered them to build sustainable businesses that deliver impactful results.

The media training opened with a keynote address from the Manager, Corporate Communications, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Stanley Opara, who represented the Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Mrs. Chioma Afe.

According to him, apart from developing participants’ leadership and management capabilities, enabling them to create sustainable businesses and take on greater responsibilities in the evolving business landscape, the initiative also aims to nurture a new generation of media professionals who can drive enterprises and achieve significant business results.

Additionally, the programme fostered interaction between journalists and key anti-corruption and security agency stakeholders to broaden understanding of governance and operational frameworks.

The training featured a stellar lineup of facilitators and guest speakers including: Professor Pat Utomi: A renowned academic and thought leader delivered a session titled “Can Managers or Professionals (like Journalists) Make Good Entrepreneurs?”

He explored the transition from professional roles to entrepreneurial success; Dr. Solomon Avbioroko: a former director at Coca-Cola International and a lecturer at the Lagos Business School shared insights on business management and entrepreneurship; and Mr. Olu Onakoya, a former Managing Director of Mobil Nigeria, provided valuable leadership and corporate governance perspectives.