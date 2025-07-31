Seplat Energy Declares $4.6 Interim Dividend Amid N2.17trn Revenue Surg

Seplat Energy Plc, Nigeria’s leading independent energy company dual-listed on the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has declared an interim dividend of $4.6 cents per share for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, on the back of stellar unaudited financial results that underscore its resilience and strategic execution in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

The interim dividend—equivalent to approximately N7.00 per share based on prevailing exchange rates—will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of August 13, 2025. Payment is expected on or around August 28, 2025. This dividend announcement accompanies a set of robust financial figures.

Seplat reported a 276.79 per cent surge in revenue to N2.17 trillion in H1 2025, compared to N575.05 billion recorded in the same period of 2024. Profit before tax stood at N454.11 billion, while profit after tax printed at N42.52 billion—highlighting the impact of exceptional revenue growth and cost discipline on bottom-line performance.

The company’s share price currently trades at N5,450.00. Commenting on the results, Eleanor Adaralegbe, Chief Financial Officer of Seplat Energy, remarked:

“This interim dividend is a testament to the resilience of our business model and disciplined capital allocation strategy. We remain focused on strengthening our operational base while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders.”