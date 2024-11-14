Seplat Energy Creates N1,681.42/usd Exchange Rate For Interim Dividend

Share

S leplat Energy Plc has announced a fixed exchange rate of N1,681.42 to the U.S. dollar for shareholders electing to receive their third-quarter 2024 interim dividend in naira.

This corporate decision made in the best interest of shareholders preferring local currency, underscores the company’s responsiveness to currency dynamics in Nigeria’s financial markets.

In an official disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Seplat, a prominent indigenous energy company with dual-listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), confirmed that the exchange rate aligns with the closing rate of the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NA – FEM) as of November 11, 2024.

The statement, signed by Chief Financial Officer, Eleanor Adaralegbe, clarified that the set rate would apply specifically to shareholders choosing naira over dollardenominated dividends.

“Seplat Energy PLC (‘Seplat’ or the ‘Company’), a leading independent Nigerian energy firm listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, hereby confirms the exchange rate for determining the Q3’24 interim dividend to shareholders who opt for naira payments,” the company announced.

