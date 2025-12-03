Seplat Energy Completes Inlet Gas Exchanger Replacement At Offshore EAP Platform

Seplat Energy Plc has announced the successful completion of the replacement of the Inlet Gas Exchanger (IGE) module at its East Area Project (EAP) platform located in OML 67, offshore Nigeria.

The company confirmed the development in a statement released yesterday to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), noting that the project was delivered on budget.

The IGE module forms a critical part of the company’s Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) extraction process and served as the major capital project for Seplat’s offshore operations in 2025.

The installation is expected to significantly enhance processing efficiency and support increased NGL output from the EAP complex.

According to the company, since restarting the EAP complex, gross NGL sales volumes have more than doubled in late November, rising to about 6,850 barrels of oil equivalent per day (bopd) representing roughly 3,500 bopd on a net working-interest basis.

This compares with 3,360 bopd gross (around 1,720 bopd net) recorded in the nine months to September 2025. The company projects further growth in NGL sales volumes over the coming months, with expectations of reaching approximately 11,000 bopd gross as efficiency levels improve.