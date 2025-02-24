Seplat Energy Clinches ‘Deal Of The Year’ At New Telegraph Awards

Share

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has clinched the ‘Deal of the Year’ Award at the recently held New Telegraph Newspaper Awards.

Seplat Energy completed the deal on the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited – renamed Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) from ExxonMobil in December 2024.

The Award ceremony was not just a ceremony but a heartfelt tribute to outstanding organisations and individuals that have made significant contributions across various sectors, including governance, business, education, and technology.

The event honoured those who have excelled in their fields and inspired others through their work.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu, said: “Tonight, we celebrate not just achievements but the transformative power of love, dedication to work, those who have transcended expectations, those who have defied barriers and inspired digital growth and made extraordinary waves and impact in their various fields.”

“The true essence of these awards lies not in accolades or trophies, but in the enduring impact of each orgnanisation and individual’s contributions,” Aminu said, urging awardees to continue to push boundaries and inspire others for greater heights.

