Seplat Energy Appoints Udoma, Two Others As Non-executive Directors

The Board of Directors of Seplat Energy Plc yesterday announced the approval of the appointment of Mr Christopher John Okeke, Mr Udoma Udo Udoma and Mr Babs Omotowa as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

In a statement, the company disclosed that Mr Okeke and Mr Udo- ma will be joining the Seplat Board with effect from 1 December 2023, while Mr Babs Omotowa will be joining the Board on 1 April 2024.

The statement said that as set out in the Board Succession Strategy announced in the 2022 Annual Report and by Corporate Announcement on 25 April 2023 (RNS: 3575X), the company embarked on the recruitment process in line with the Board of Directors Succession Forward Plan.

It added that as stipulated in the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria (“CAMA”) the successor Chairman must already be a director and be voted in by the other directors by a simple majority. In addition, in accordance with Seplat’s Memorandum and Articles, the Chairman must be a Nigerian National.

“Mr Basil Omiyi and Dr Charles Okeahalam will step down from the Board on the 31 of March 2024 after the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts have been finalised and approved by the Board. The election for the next Seplat Chairman will take place thereafter.