Seplat Energy Appoints Tony Elumelu To Board As Olivier Langavant Resigns

Seplat Energy Plc has announced a change to its board, appointing Tony Elumelu as a Non-Executive Director while Olivier Cleret de Langavant resigns, effective January 22, 2026.

In a corporate announcement on Thursday, Seplat Energy said Mr. Langavant stepped down following the sale of Establishments Maurel et Prom SA’s 20.07 per cent shareholding in Seplat to a combination of Heirs Holdings Limited and Heirs Energies Limited.

Mr. Langavant, who joined the board on January 28, 2020 as a nominee of Maurel et Prom, was commended for his contributions during his six-year tenure.

The company highlighted his strategic technical counsel and valuable insights, which supported Seplat Energy’s growth and development.

The board also announced the appointment of Mr. Elumelu as a Non-Executive Director, effective January 22, 2026. Elumelu is the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, a diversified investment company with interests across energy, power, banking, insurance, technology, real estate, hospitality, and healthcare in Africa.

He also serves as Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Heirs Energies, and Transcorp Group, which includes Transcorp Power and Transcorp Hotels Plc. Elumelu is the Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, supporting entrepreneurship in 54 African countries.

Globally, Elumelu has received numerous recognitions, including being named among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World (2020) and receiving the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) in 2022. He serves on international boards and councils, including UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited Global Leadership Council and the IMF Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth.

Commenting on the development, Seplat Energy Chairman Udoma Udo Udoma expressed appreciation to Mr. Langavant and welcomed Mr. Elumelu.

“We warmly welcome Mr. Elumelu to the Board and look forward to leveraging his wealth of experience and leadership as we continue to pursue sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders,” Udoma said.

Seplat Energy stated that Elumelu’s extensive experience and vision will support the company’s strategic objectives and reinforce its commitment to long-term sustainable growth.