Seplat Energy Appoints New Joint Corporate Brokers

Seplat Energy Plc has announced the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited and Peel Hunt LLP as Joint UK Corporate Brokers, with immediate effect, strengthening its advisory framework in the United Kingdom.

In a statement released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the indigenous energy company said the new appointments will be in addition to Citigroup Global Markets Limited, which continues to act as a corporate broker to the company.

The move reflects Seplat Energy’s ongoing efforts to deepen its engagement with international investors and enhance market access across its dual listings.

Seplat Energy is listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited and on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, making it one of the few Nigerian companies with a strong footprint in both domestic and international capital markets.

The company said the appointment of the new joint brokers aligns with its long-term growth strategy and supports its ambition to deliver sustainable value to shareholders while advancing its energy transition objectives.

Seplat Energy’s Chief Financial Officer, Eleanor Adaralegbe, signed the announcement on behalf of the company.