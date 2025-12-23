Seplat Energy Appoints Ettah As Independent Nonexecutive Director

The Board of Seplat Energy has announced the appointment of Mr Larry Ephraim Ettah as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from January 1, 2026.

This was contained in a statement by Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, and Manager, Corporate Communications, Seplat Energy, Stanley Opara.

According to the statement, following the resignation of Mr. Bello Rabiu and Mr. Babs Omotowa from the Board in April 2025 due to their appointments to the Board of NNPC Limited by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Company embarked on the recruitment process for their replacements in line with the Board of Directors’ Succession Plan and announced the appointment of Mr. Larry Ephraim Ettah as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 1 January 2026.

The statement explained that Ettah is a highly respected Nigerian business leader with nearly four decades of corporate experience.

He spent 30 years at UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN), rising from Management Trainee in 1988 to Group Managing Director/CEO, a role he held from 2007 to 2018. As CEO, he reshaped UACN’s portfolio through strategic partnerships with global firms such as Tiger Brands, Imperial Logistics, and Famous Brands.