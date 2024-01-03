Seplat Energy Announces ANOH Gas Plant Mechanical Completion

…Says: Milestone Achieved Without Single Recordable Lost Time Incident (LTI)

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has announced that the ANOH gas plant installation works reached mechanical completion on 29th December 2023, in line with the revised timetable.

It also said in a statement on Wednesday that the milestone was achieved without a single recordable Lost Time Incident (LTI) across 11 million man-hours.

According to it, this is a testament to the focus of the whole team on safe and secure operations.

It said: “The ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC), an incorporated joint venture between Seplat Energy and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) Ltd, is delivering the ANOH gas plant with Phase One processing capacity of 300mmscfd. Upon commencement of operations, the plant will deliver dry gas, condensate, and LPG to customers. It is envisaged that AGPC will sell the gas and LPG domestically, and the condensates to the international market.

“The other key steps to first gas, as outlined in the Company’s Interim Results announcement, were the drilling and hook-up of the Upstream wells and completion of essential third-party infrastructure: the OB3 pipeline river crossing and Spur Line connecting OB3 to the gas plant.”

It explained that the completion of the third well (ASSN-05) was previously announced and the fourth and final well (ASSN-06) planned ahead of the first gas has also now been completed by the upstream unit operator, SPDC.

It added that the company looks forward to the completion of the necessary plant pre-commissioning activities and essential third-party infrastructure which, it said, would enable commissioning of the gas plant and commencement of operations.

It reiterated that its previously communicated guidance for the first gas remained unchanged.

Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Roger Brown, said: “ANOH is an important strategic project for Seplat, it will roughly double our gas production, and we are focused on the path to first gas.

“Once completed, ANOH will provide two income streams for Seplat: wet gas sales from OML 53 to the gas plant and dividends from the joint venture ANOH Gas Processing Company, which will operate the plant.

“ANOH’s gas will further reduce Seplat’s and Nigeria’s carbon intensity and increase energy supplied to the Nigerian domestic market.”