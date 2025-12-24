Seplat Completes Conversion Of Onshore Assets To PIA Fiscal Regime

Seplat Energy Plc has completed the conversion of its operated onshore assets to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) fiscal regime, marking a major regulatory milestone for the Nigerian independent energy company.

The company in a statement made available to the NGX said the conversion was executed through its subsidiaries, Seplat West Limited and Seplat East Onshore Limited, replacing the former Petroleum Profit Tax regime with the PIA framework. The conversion covers assets previously held under Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 4, 38, 41 and 53.

According to the company, these assets recorded average working interest production of 42,591 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first nine months of 2025, accounting for about 31 per cent of Seplat’s total production during the period.

Seplat noted that the transition to the PIA fiscal regime is expected to support increased investment, drive production growth and enhance operational efficiency across its onshore portfolio.

The anticipated impact of the conversion had already been factored into the company’s mediumterm guidance presented at its Capital Markets Day in September 2025.

The company explained that following the execution of conversion contracts in February 2023, Seplat and its joint venture partners have now fulfilled all technical and regulatory requirements with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

As part of the process, new Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) and Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) numbers have been issued. Subject to regulatory guidance, operations under the PIA framework are expected to commence from January 1, 2026.

Commenting on the development, Seplat’s Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, said the conversion to the PIA fiscal regime had been a key strategic priority for the company.