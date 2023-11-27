Separatist group threatens to kill Okocha, Amokachi in Cameroon

A separatist group, identified as the Restoration Fighters of the Ambazonia Interim Government, has issued a dire warning against Nigerian football stars, including Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi, slated to participate in a ceremonial tournament in Victoria City, Cameroon. The invitation, extended by the President of the Cameroonian Football Association, Samuel Eto’o, aims to foster relationships and football development in Cameroon.

The threat, conveyed in a voice message to DAILY POST by Comrade Chris Anon, the purported head of the Ambazonia Interim Government based in the United States, warns that the players will face grave consequences if they attend the tournament. The Restoration Fighters, advocating for the independence of Southwest Cameroon, emphasized that the safety of the Nigerian football stars cannot be assured if they disregard the warning.

Describing the tournament as a mockery of the Ambazonian people, Anon announced a total lockdown on Victoria City and Fako County on the scheduled date, November 30, 2023. Residents were cautioned to stay indoors, with the group warning that any violation of the order would be met with severe consequences. In a segment of the voice message, the Restoration Fighters declared, “The football match proposed by Samuel Eto’o is very controversial; it is a misguided and insensitive initiative. That decision to involve international players from Nigeria is deeply troubling. The timing and location of the tournament give rise to suspicions.”

The group raised concerns about the potential exploitation of the situation for purposes not in the best interests of Victoria and Ambazonia in general. They urged prominent figures like Okocha and Amokachi to reconsider their involvement, cautioning that their participation could inadvertently lead to bloodshed. As tensions rise, questions surround the motives behind organizing the tournament in Victoria, an area marked by conflict for over seven years, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives. The separatist group remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Ambazonia’s independence struggle and warns against any actions that could be misconstrued as aligning with propaganda or compromising the cause.