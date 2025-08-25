Separation Of Powers: How Benue Assembly Lawmakers Humbled Alia

The nexus between the executive and the legislative arms of government in the Benue State House of Assembly has been like cat and dog, with many analysts describing the Assembly as being peopled by “rubberstamp” lawmakers.

The Assembly has been polarised, with one faction claiming loyalty to Governor Hyacinth Alia and the other to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume. Following the growing disharmony in the Assembly, some of the lawmakers accused Alia of “lack of respect for the House”.

The action of the lawmakers manifested when they unanimously halted the screening of commissionernominees, citing persistent disregard for their resolutions by the governor. The legislators during plenary presided over by Hyacinth Dajoh raised a motion of urgent public importance, with Shimavever Jiji accusing Alia of “treating the Assembly with contempt”.

The resolutions, according to the lawmakers, included that the governor should give official vehicles to seven members who had yet to receive theirs since the inception of his administration.

They also insisted that the governor implement resolutions directing the suspension of the Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board; the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council’ and the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Sports Lottery and Marketing Board.