Seoul Returns 6 N’koreans With ‘Strong Desire’ To Go Back

South Korea has repatriated six North Koreans who accidentally drifted into South Korean waters earlier this year. All six had consistently expressed their desire to go back, Seoul’s Ministry of Unification said.

Two of the North Koreans had veered into southern waters in March and stayed on for four months – the longest period recorded for non-defectors.

The other four are sailors who drifted across a disputed maritime border between the North and the South in May, reports the BBC.

This is the first such return under the presidency of South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung, who had campaigned on improving inter-Korea ties. The two countries unsuccessfully tried to co-ordinate the return for months.

There have been several previous cases of North Koreans sailing unintentionally into the South. They often use small, wooden boats that cannot be easily steered back onto their course once adrift.