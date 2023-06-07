Seoane Becomes Borussia Moenchengladbach New Manager

Borussia Moenchengladbach have gotten the services former Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane to be their new head coach, the Bundesliga club said.

Gladbach let go of there manager Daniel Farke after just one season, having finished the campaign 10th and seven points adrift of the European qualification places.

Seoane, 44, has signed a three-year contract with Gladbach.

Seoane, was coach of Leverkusen from July 2021 to October 2022, he was also was in charge of Young Boys in his native Switzerland, with whom he won three consecutive league titles and one domestic cup trophy.

“Seoane has been successful for several clubs over the past few years. He’s a young coach, but one with lots of experience,” Gladbach’s managing director for sport Roland Virkus said.

“He plays the style of football we want to see here. We’re pleased that he’s our new head coach at Borussia Moenchengladbach.”