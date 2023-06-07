New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Seoane Becomes Borussia…

Seoane Becomes Borussia Moenchengladbach New Manager

Vinkmag ad

Borussia Moenchengladbach have gotten the services former Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane to be  their new head coach, the Bundesliga club said.

Gladbach let go of there manager Daniel Farke after just one season, having finished the campaign 10th and seven points adrift of the European qualification places.

Seoane, 44, has signed a three-year contract with Gladbach.

Seoane, was coach of  Leverkusen from July 2021 to October 2022, he was also was in charge of Young Boys in his native Switzerland, with whom he won three consecutive league titles and one domestic cup trophy.

“Seoane has been successful for several clubs over the past few years. He’s a young coach, but one with lots of experience,” Gladbach’s managing director for sport Roland Virkus said.

“He plays the style of football we want to see here. We’re pleased that he’s our new head coach at Borussia Moenchengladbach.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Top 20 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 7
Read Next

Burna Boy reveals why he carried his sister after his sold-out London concert

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023