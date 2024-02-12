Senegal’s Mane and Egypt’s Salah: Head-to-Head in the Premier League and AFCON

Given their status as two of Africa’s most feared forwards, it is not surprising that Mane and Salah are the headline acts in their national teams.

Like Mane, Salah was named African Footballer of the Year, the top African scorer in the Premier League, and a three-time Golden Boot winner.

During their stay at Liverpool from 2016-2022, Mane, with Salah, and stars like Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Diaz in the forward line, transformed Liverpool into one of the best teams in the world. The two played significant roles in winning the 2018-2019 Champions League and 2019-2020 Premier League titles. Both players have evolved into star players for their clubs and country.

Mohamed Salah is doing wonderful in the African Cup of Nations up to group stages, with one goal and an assist, although he missed the last game against Cape Verde due to injury. Egypt has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 2010, and Salah would want to amend this time by winning this major trophy in Africa, which will be a massive achievement for him.

Sadio Mane scored one goal and two assists before the knock-out stage started. Sadio Mane is one of the best in the world; he has won everything and wants to win the AFCON trophy for the second time.

Premier League Mane and Salah’s head-to-head

In head-to-head matches featuring Mane and Salah, Salah has scored more goals and made more assists.

Mo Salah’s Premier League Records

Moh Salah has made 251 appearances in the Premier League (including two for Chelsea). He has netted 153 goals and 67 assists. Salah has scored 23 goals with his right foot and 123 with his left foot, not forgetting eight headers. He has achieved a total of 891 shots. Out of these, 389 are shots on target. His shooting accuracy is 44%, creating 103 big chances.

Sadio Mane’s Premier League Records

Before leaving England for Germany, Mane made 262 appearances in the Premier League (including for Southampton). He scored 111 goals and made 38 assists. He netted 65 goals with the right foot and 31 with the left foot, in addition to 15 headers. Of his 629 shots, 262 were on target. His shooting accuracy is 42%, and he created 63 big chances.

AFCON Mane and Salah head-to-head

In head-to-head matches featuring Mane and Salah, in AFCON, Mane has scored more goals and made more assists.

Salah’s AFCON Records

Salah has been playing for his national team since 2010. He has scored seven goals in his 18 previous appearances at the tournament.

Mane’ AFCON Records

Mane has netted eight goals at AFCON, scoring in the last three tournaments. Mane has produced five assists at AFCON.

Salah vs Mane Market value

Mohamed Salah’s market value is around €65.00m. At the same time, Sadio Mane’s market value is about €30.00M.

Mohamed Salah Name Sadio Mane €65.00m Current Market Value €30.00M Right Winger Main Position Left Winger Second Striker, Centre-Forward Other Position Right Winger, Second Striker Egypt Citizenship Senegal Liverpool FC Current Club Al Nassr 15-Jun-92 Date Of Birth Apr 10, 1992 Left Foot Right 1,75 m Height 1,74 m